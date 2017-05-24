Colonial Heights mom turns anger about bullying into action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The mother whose Facebook post about bullying struck a chord in the community said she is channeling the outpouring of support she has received to help others.

Edy Young said her 13-year-old daughter has endured bullying and an attack at Colonial Heights Middle School.

"It's got to end," Young said. "There's no way to even describe the problem. It's huge and no one is fixing it."

As a result, Young has created a support group, Parents Against Bullying, for parents and students.

"It's to find a resolution, find an end to our kids being afraid to go to school everyday," she said.

Tracy Woodfin, whose daughter is in elementary school, plans to attend the first meeting.

"Because I have a child that's going to be moving to the middle school shortly," Woodfin said. "I mean this is something that needs to be dealt with before it becomes something more serious and we lose more young people to suicide."

Colonial Heights School Board Chairman Mike Yates said if one child is being bullied there is a problem.

"I don't think there's a tremendous problem, I don't think there are hundreds of kids being bullied," Yates said. "But I do think, if you've got a handful, you've still got a problem."

But Yates said he welcomes the support group.

"I do think it's a great idea, because I think when you bring the community together, you bring the community together to solve problems and they may have some solutions that we haven't thought about in the school," Yates said.

The first Parents Against Bullying meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Heights Public Library.

37.264973 -77.391857