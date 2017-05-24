Another “Shaynefully Delicious” Creation



RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef Shon-YAY, is always whipping up delicious and easy to make recipes that you can recreate at home. Her Nutella-filled Sugar Cookies was on today’s Virginia This Morning’s dessert menu. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 c confectioner’s sugar

½ t salt

2 t vanilla

2 ½ c flour

Nutella for filling

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream together butter and sugar until it has lightened and become airy. Add salt, vanilla and flour. Mix until the dough has come together but is still somewhat crumbly. Scoop with a tablespoon and compress the dough into a flat round shape. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from the oven and press a hole into each cookie to receive the Nutella, return the cookies to the oven for about 8 minutes until they get just a little golden and hold their shape. Let them cool to room temperature and fill with your desired amount of Nutella…or your favorite jam or jelly.

