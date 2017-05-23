Yummy Butter Brown Hazelnut Cookies



RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Lara Brown from UMFS Charterhouse School was here along with student and aspiring chef Charles Archer and walked us through the steps on creating their Brown Butter Hazelnut Madeleine Cookies. Chef Lara and Charles also filled us in on the special culinary arts vocational program that teaches students essential food and kitchen safety skills. For more information you can visit https://www.charterhouseschool.org/