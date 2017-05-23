We share the *Drill on “Boot Camp For New Dads”



RICHMOND, Va. – Chris Beach and Dominic Carter from the Relationship Foundation of Virginia stopped by our LIVE show to talk about the “Boot Camp for New Dads” program, which they describe as a first-time dad skill-learning factory. This program is free and open to the public. They are hosting two upcoming workshops, including Saturday, June 24th and Saturday, August 26th from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Peter Paul Development Center in Richmond. The 7th Annual Ukrop’s Father- Child Golf Tournament is happening Saturday, June 17th at the First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course in North Chesterfield. The event starts at 9:30am. For more information you can visit https://www.rfva.org/about/