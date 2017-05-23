RICHMOND, Va. – Chris Beach and Dominic Carter from the Relationship Foundation of Virginia stopped by our LIVE show to talk about the “Boot Camp for New Dads” program, which they describe as a first-time dad skill-learning factory. This program is free and open to the public. They are hosting two upcoming workshops, including Saturday, June 24th and Saturday, August 26th from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Peter Paul Development Center in Richmond. The 7th Annual Ukrop’s Father- Child Golf Tournament is happening Saturday, June 17th at the First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course in North Chesterfield. The event starts at 9:30am. For more information you can visit https://www.rfva.org/about/
We share the *Drill on “Boot Camp For New Dads”
-
Making Sure These “Girls Count”
-
Weekend Events: Date with Dad, Westchester Shamrock 5-k happening
-
Date With Dad Weekend & St. Paddy’s Palooza
-
Help fight Alzheimer’s at the Rick Sharp Classic
-
Weekend Events: Friday Cheers, Innsbrook After Hours, Lebanese Food Festival
-
-
Weekend Events: Pet Expo, I HEART Carytown Craft Beer Fest, BARK N’ Brew Fest and more
-
Recognize your Hometown Hero
-
Weekend Events: Women’s Health & Fitness Expo & Black History Month events
-
Fan Favorite Susan Greenbaum
-
Registration is now open for YMCA of Great Richmond’s summer camp programs
-
-
Fallen soldier’s daughter surprised with princess party, poodle and scholarship
-
MONDAY AT 4: Patti Labelle performs; Steve’s tips for a young boy’s first love
-
See what you can save, with AAA