Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

Posted 9:45 am, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46AM, May 23, 2017

British actor Roger Moore on set of the James Bond movie 'A View to a Kill' with half a car during filming in Paris, France in August 1984. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)

LONDON — Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family.

He was 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, said in a statement.

The family will hold a private funeral in Monaco, per his wishes, the statement said.