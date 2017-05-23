Police investigating shooting near Richmond, Henrico line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting near a convenience store near the Richmond and Henrico line Tuesday night.

Henrico police said they received a call for a shooting around 10:39 p.m. near the 360 Express Mart located at the intersection of Cool Lane and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting did not happen inside the store, but somewhere in the area. They are still investigating where it exactly happened.

Both Henrico and Richmond police responded to the scene since it’s near the county/city line. Investigators have blocked off the store while the canvas the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.