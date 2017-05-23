Police change status of Chesterfield dad’s death investigation following CBS 6 report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have changed the status of Chesterfield dad Nick Clavier's death investigation. The case status has been changed to pending after a months-long investigation by CBS 6 reporter Laura French uncovered inconsistencies in the case.

"[Chesterfield Police Chief] Colonel Dupuis has asked for a review of the case in light of new statements," Chesterfield Police Records Administrator Karen Leonard said. "Therefore, we have changed the status of the case from Cleared to Pending while we investigate further."

Clavier died from a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered while taking his children on a fishing trip back on October 24, 2015.

They were driving in the 8700 block of Hull Street Road, when his 11-year-old daughter Mikayla said someone pulled up next to the family's car and shot her father.

But after an investigation, Chesterfield County Police determined that Nick shot himself after his own gun accidentally discharged.

Nick's widow, Melody Clavier, said she requested detectives re-interview the children and continue investigating the case, but they said they did not want to traumatize the kids.

Melody lost hope, until December 2016 when ballistics came back on the bullet recovered from Nick’s brain.

"The markings indicate that it could not have been fired from the .380 pistol recovered from the vehicle," Melody read from the report. "Makes it impossible to exclude homicide," she continued reading from the report.

Melody Clavier learned Tuesday police would change the status of her husband's case.

“Having the first responders coming forth… it’s opened a new light on the case,” she said.

“I hope that they find what they need to solve the case and that they find the person who did this,” said Mikayla after learning the news Tuesday.

