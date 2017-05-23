Babysitter charged after child killed in her home
Hey Dude!

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Serena Wolf is a graduate of the prestigious “Cordon Bleu” cooking school in Paris. Her latest cookbook, “The Dude Diet” is chock full of delicious and easy to make recipes, including the one she featured on our show… fresh Poke Tuna Sushi Bowls. For more information you can visit http://www.domesticate-me.com