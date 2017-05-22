Union Bank & Trust to acquire Xenith Bank
RICHMOND, Va. — Two of Richmond’s biggest locally-based banks are getting hitched.
Union Bank & Trust announced this morning a deal to acquire Xenith Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $701 million.
The combination would create the largest community bank in the state with $11.9 billion in total assets. Union and Xenith most recently reported total assets of $8.66 billion and Xenith’s $3.19 billion respectively.
“The combination with Xenith delivers on our stated priorities for this year as well as our acquisition goals enabling Union to efficiently cross the $10 billion asset threshold,” Union CEO John Asbury said in a prepared statement released today.
Union will gain its first significant branch presence in the Hampton Roads market, taking over a swath of locations Xenith took over through its merger last year with Bank of Hampton Roads, as well as Xenith’s operations in Northern Virginia, North Carolina and the Eastern Shore.