‘Shame’ spray painted on Confederate monument in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a Confederate monument on East Main Street in Norfolk was vandalized.

Someone spray painted the word “SHAME” in yellow paint on the monument, according to affiliate WTKR.

Norfolk Police received calls about the vandalism around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police do not know the exact time the vandalism occurred.

Crews are working to clean the graffiti off the monument.

Officers are interviewing different businesses in the area to see if they have any suspect information.