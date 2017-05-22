First responder comes forward after CBS 6 report on death of Nick Clavier

Laura French will have the latest on the investigation tonight on CBS 6 New at 11 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman who was one of the first to help four children after their father was shot while driving met with investigators Monday as a result of a CBS 6 investigation.

CBS 6 reporter Laura French exclusively reported earlier this month, the family of Nick Clavier wants his death investigation reopened after a ballistics report showed the bullet recovered from his brain did not match the gun that was recovered from his vehicle.

His 11-year-old daughter Mikayla says her father was shot after she says a vehicle pulled up next to them on their way to a fishing trip in October 2015.

“I saw the guy pointing a gun and I saw the car but didn’t catch the license plate,” Mikayla said in a recent interview with CBS 6. ““I heard the big noise so I knew that he had to have done it.”

Mikayla ran to a nearby church to get her and her three siblings help. Multiple people who cared for the kids that day reached out to our Laura French after seeing her report.

They claim the kids were screaming for help and explained that someone shot their father.

One of those women says she provided detectives with details from that day after she came to the children’s aid.

Meanwhile, the family contacted Senator Amanda Chase. Her office confirmed that they have reached out to police to get more information on this case.

CBS 6 has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request with the Chesterfield Police Department and the Department of Forensic Science; both have denied our request citing these were criminal investigation files.

Police have cleared the death investigation accidental.

Laura French has also reached out to the Attorney General and the Chesterfield County Administer. She is awaiting a response.