‘Friend’ charged with killing Norfolk teen weeks before graduation

NORFOLK, Va. -- Nateria Powell was expected to graduate from Norfolk's Maury High School this June.

Instead, the high school senior's family will plan her funeral.

Powell, 18, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Lead Street in Norfolk's Mission College Neighborhood.

Her friend, 19-year-old Lamontraye D. McAdams, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

While the details of what happened before the shooting have not yet been released, Powell's family told WTKR that the teens were friends and had hung out the night before the shooting.

Powell's aunt told WTKR the two got in an argument Saturday night and the tension may have carried over into Sunday.

McAdams was due in court for a Monday morning arraignment.

