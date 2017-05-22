× Most popular baby names in Virginia for 2016

RICHMOND, Va. — The Social Security Administration has announced the most popular baby names in Virginia for 2016.

While Emma has been the most popular girls’ name is United States for the last three years, it did not take the top spot in the Commonwealth.

That honor went to the name Olivia, according to the Social Security Administration. Emma was ranked as the second most popular name in the state.

For four consecutive years the name Noah has held the title for the most popular boys’ name in the country.

Once again, Virginia top boy’s name was a bit different.

William was named Virginia’s most popular boy’s name of 2016. Noah finished second on the list.

Here are the top five boys and girls names in Virginia for 2016:

Boys:

William Noah James Liam Mason

Girls:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Abagail