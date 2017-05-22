Stormy Monday: Showers and thunderstorms arrive in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. While Monday will be wet, it is not a completely washout.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer and it will feel quite muggy, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled through Thursday, with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals from Monday through Thursday could exceed two inches in some locations.

Daytime highs will average in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Drier air will move in by Friday and set us up for a nice start to the Memorial Day weekend.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s, with 80s likely over the holiday weekend.

The next approaching front will offer the possibility of a few afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday and potentially more rain chances on the holiday itself.