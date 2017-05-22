Chesterfield man charged with obscene sexual display
Police arrest Chesterfield man for ‘obscene sexual display’
Posted 3:37 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52PM, May 22, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police believe they caught the man who has been seen inside his car masturbating in parking lots around Chesterfield County.

Hugo Rolando San Jose Diaz, 22, is accused in five incidents since August 2016.

“He was charged in relation to incidents that took place in commercial parking lots on Weir Road, West Hundred Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as a residential parking lot in the 2300 block of Vicki Court and a large parking lot in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

San Jose Diaz was charged with four counts of obscene sexual display and one count of indecent exposure. He was booked at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

They said San Jose Diaz drove a blue Honda Civic with a broken passenger’s side tail light.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

