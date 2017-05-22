Fla. teen ‘Dr. Love’ sentenced to 1 year in Virginia prison

Chesterfield man charged with obscene sexual display
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager who made national headlines last year for allegedly pretending to be a doctor in Florida has been sentenced for charges in Stafford County.

Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Doctor Love” has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges in Stafford County.

The now 20-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended.

In September, Love-Robinson went to Kargar Motors on Jefferson Davis Highway to buy a 2013 Lexus 350 for $35,000, according to General Manager Mike Hickman.

Prosecutors said he used a elderly relative’s social security number and information without permission to co-sign on the car.

“He fooled me at first,” Hickman told CBS 6 in September. “He’s really good. He’s a con artist.”

At the time of the crime, Love-Robinson was out on bail for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and stealing money from an elderly patient in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Love-Robinson is still facing multiple charges for posing as a medical doctor.