Chesterfield man charged with obscene sexual display
Police arrest Chesterfield man for ‘obscene sexual display’
Chesterfield couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
Virginia school buses missing required safety feature
Police: 80-year-old man murdered neighbor in lawn dispute
‘Friend’ charged with killing Norfolk teen
University of Maryland murder investigation
Multiple storms, heavy rainfall this week
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

2 students sent to hospital after Caroline County school bus crash

Posted 5:07 pm, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51PM, May 22, 2017

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Two Caroline County middle school students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus near the Campers Lane area of the county.

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ackerman Lane.

Investigators said the crash happened after the bus driver swerved to avoid an oncoming object and ran off the road before regain control of the bus.

A seventh and eighth grade student has been taken to Spotsylvania Regional as a precaution at the parent’s request. They were no obvious signs of injuries, according to investigators.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.