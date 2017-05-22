2 students sent to hospital after Caroline County school bus crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Two Caroline County middle school students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus near the Campers Lane area of the county.

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ackerman Lane.

Investigators said the crash happened after the bus driver swerved to avoid an oncoming object and ran off the road before regain control of the bus.

A seventh and eighth grade student has been taken to Spotsylvania Regional as a precaution at the parent’s request. They were no obvious signs of injuries, according to investigators.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

