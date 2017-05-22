Woman sought for questioning after man killed on Emporia street

EMPORIA, Va. — Investigators working to solve a weekend murder are looking for Brittany O’Bannon.

O’Bannon, 27, of Emporia, was named a person of interest in the Saturday morning shooting death of Quinton L. Ivey.

“Police received information that three individuals were seen running east on Church Street from the crime scene after Mr. Ivey was shot,” Emporia Police Chief Ricky A. Pinksaw said. “The Emporia Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locating Brittany O’Bannon who has been identified as a person of interest in this criminal investigation.”

It was not made clear whether O’Bannon was seen running on Church Street.

Police were called to the 300 block of Church Street in Emporia for a shooting at about 4:20 on Saturday morning.

“Upon the Officers arrival they located and later identified Quinton L. Ivey as the shooting victim,” the chief said.

Police have not yet said what preceded the shooting, nor have they identified the people seen running on Church Street.

“If anyone knows of [Brittany O’Bannon’s] whereabouts, or has any other information about who may have killed Mr. Ivey… please contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-2121,” the chief said. “Any piece of information that you may feel is not important is critical to the successful conclusion of this investigation to bring the murderer of Mr. Ivey to justice.”

This is a developing story.