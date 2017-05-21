4 people ejected in multi-vehicle wreck on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people were ejected during a multi-vehicle accident along Monument Avenue in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police said the accident happened at the corner of Monument Avenue and Boulevard.

Capt. Greer Gould with Richmond police said the four victims were ejected from one car.

They were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.