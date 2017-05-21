Where Richmond kids can see a dentist for free Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — Children can see a dentist for free Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon for the third annual “Sharing Smiles Day” sponsored by Kool Smiles.

Dentists will provide dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care at no cost to uninsured and underinsured children up to 18 years of age.

Parents are encouraged to register their children online in advance. Keep in mind, there are a limited number of spots and pre-registration does not guarantee treatment.

The exams will take place at the Southside Plaza Kool Smiles at 4722 N. Southside Plaza Street in Richmond. Their phone number is 804-319-5665.