Man witnesses kitten tossed from car in Richmond: ‘She deserved a name’

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is searching for answers after he witnessed a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty Thursday night in Richmond.

John Ives, who is a director at WTVR CBS 6, said he was driving home along Patterson Avenue between Glen Burnie Road and Libbie Avenue when the incident happened just after 11:40 p.m.

“I know this is a long shot but, if anyone was in the area of Patterson… please let me know if you saw a car speed off through the light at Libbie,” Ives posted on Facebook. “I know there were people at The Grill on Patterson coming out.”

Ives said that he spotted a tiny kitten, likely only a few weeks old, tossed from a car. The animal landed in the road.

“I fortunately did not hit her but, the impact did its damage,” Ives said. “I wasn’t able to get her the help she needed as she passed away in my lap five minutes later.”

Ives thanked the staff at Dogwood Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center for taking the feline’s remains.

“I had to fill out some paper work, they said I could just put ‘stray kitten’ but I felt she deserved a name,” he wrote. “Her name was Scrapper.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573.

