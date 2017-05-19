Police conduct death investigation at Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in the Enon section of Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Police responded to a welfare check at a home in the 14900 block of Spruce Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

"Officers found an adult male and an adult female, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon wrote in a news release. "Both were pronounced dead at the scene and have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification."

Police have not yet released the name of the people found dead in the home, but said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the incident.

A WTVR CBS 6 crews on the scene spotted police and forensic units gathering evidence from inside the home.

Neighbors told Jon Burkett the couple who lives in the home has been in the neighborhood for about a decade.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.