Shifting your career compass

Posted 12:36 pm, May 19, 2017


RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re looking for advice on how to navigate your career path, an upcoming conference may have the answers. Chairwoman of the ‘Extraordinary Women Exchange: Shifting Your Career Compass’ Meaghan West stopped by our studio to fill us in the conference, and offer her advice for how to make a career change. The Chamber RVA Program called ‘Extraordinary Women Exchange: Shifting Your Career Compass’ takes place on Wednesday, May 24th from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Richmond Marriott in Short Pump. For more information you can visit http://www.chamberrva.com/programs/women/