Woman races from home to help Henrico crash victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Jackie Thomason and her husband were getting ready for bed early Friday morning when they heard a loud bang that shook the ground outside their Henrico home. Being a trained volunteer paramedic and firefighter, Thomason ran outside to see what was wrong and if she could help.

She quickly came upon a crumbled SUV that had crashed into a box truck at the intersection of Parham Road and Brook Road.

She said she looked into the window and saw someone in the passenger's seat.

The impact of the crash, she believed, had jolted the driver out from behind the wheel and into the other seat.

"I had to talk him down, calm him down, he could not remember where he was or what happened," Thomason said. " I started to initiate C-spine, just to wait until paramedics with the proper equipment to arrive."

Thomason said the driver told her he did not drink, nor was he on drugs/medication.

She said the driver had glass in his face as a result of the crash.

Police that responded to the crash indicated the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

