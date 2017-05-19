× Pair jailed for food truck crime outside Virginia brewery

CROZET, Va. — A Charlottesville duo was arrested and charged in connection to a crime committed outside a Virginia brewery.

Loren Tyler Reed Foster, 25, and Anthony Euell Stargell, Jr., 31, were arrested Thursday night and charged with three felonies in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a food truck at Pro Re Nata Brewery on Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet.

“A gun was used during the crime, however, no money was taken and no one was injured,” Albemarle Police spokesperson Madeline Curott said.

The crime was reported May 6.

The brewery was able to provide police video footage of the incident.