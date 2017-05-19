Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite Chef Kristi Ritchey, from Casa Italiana, was back by popular demand in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked Greg McQuade through making a delicious Sun Dried Tomato Pesto. You can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at Kristi’s family restaurant, Casa Italiana located at 8801 Three Chopt Rd in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.casaitalianarestaurant.com