COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A wreck on I-95 south in Colonial Heights has backed up traffic for miles Friday afternoon.

VDOT reported the interstate’s right lane is closed near Southpark Boulevard.

As a result, officials said there was a five-mile backup as of 4 p.m.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

