Death investigation underway at Chesterfield home
Woman hit on head with crowbar
Police ID man found dead in river
Woman races to help Henrico crash victim
Tracking chances for strong to severe Friday storms
Richmond business tax over-payment costs taxpayers nearly $500K
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Are your bones healthy?

Posted 12:35 pm, May 19, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - May is National Osteoporosis Month, and Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Valerie Agyeman made a return visit to our studio to offer her tips for how to keep your bone health in check. For more health tips you can follow You can follow Agyeman on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ValerieAgyeman