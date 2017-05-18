Take a bite out of this Mint Chocolate Cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, enjoys passing along decadent dessert creations. Leanne stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and whipped up a delicious Mint Chocolate Chip Cake. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com
SWEET LEANNE’S COOL MINT CHOCOLATE CAKE
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1 ½ cup dark chocolate chips
1 cup of sugar
6 eggs
1 Tblsp. vanilla extract
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ tsp. salt
Mint Filling
1 ½ cup butter (room temp)
1 ½ tsp. mint extract
8 Tbsp. heavy cream
6 cups powdered sugar
few drops of green food coloring
24 Andes Mints ( unwrapped)
Chocolate Drizzle
1 ½ cup dark chocolate chips
6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Cake Instructions:
Melt chocolate and butter together stir until smooth
Beat eggs and sugar for about 5 minutes.
Add vanilla, cocoa powder and the melted chocolate and butter mixture. Blend well.
Pour into three 8 inch round spring form pans
Bake on 350 for 20 mins
Cool completely
Filling:
Beat butter for 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar, cream, and mint extract on low. Increase to medium high and beat for 3 minutes. Add food coloring and mix completely.
Chocolate Drizzle:
Melt butter and chocolate in microwave stirring occasionally.
Final Stage:
Frost each layer of cake with filling. Sprinkle crushed andes mints on top and stack. Frost the outside of the cake with the rest of the filling. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Pour Drizzle over the top.