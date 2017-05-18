Take a bite out of this Mint Chocolate Cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher, from Big Herm’s Kitchen, enjoys passing along decadent dessert creations. Leanne stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and whipped up a delicious Mint Chocolate Chip Cake. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S COOL MINT CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1 ½ cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup of sugar

6 eggs

1 Tblsp. vanilla extract

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp. salt

Mint Filling

1 ½ cup butter (room temp)

1 ½ tsp. mint extract

8 Tbsp. heavy cream

6 cups powdered sugar

few drops of green food coloring

24 Andes Mints ( unwrapped)

Chocolate Drizzle

1 ½ cup dark chocolate chips

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Cake Instructions:

Melt chocolate and butter together stir until smooth

Beat eggs and sugar for about 5 minutes.

Add vanilla, cocoa powder and the melted chocolate and butter mixture. Blend well.

Pour into three 8 inch round spring form pans

Bake on 350 for 20 mins

Cool completely

Filling:

Beat butter for 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar, cream, and mint extract on low. Increase to medium high and beat for 3 minutes. Add food coloring and mix completely.

Chocolate Drizzle:

Melt butter and chocolate in microwave stirring occasionally.

Final Stage:

Frost each layer of cake with filling. Sprinkle crushed andes mints on top and stack. Frost the outside of the cake with the rest of the filling. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Pour Drizzle over the top.