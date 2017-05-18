Senate intel chairman: No decision from Flynn on subpoena

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn has not yet told the Senate intelligence committee how he plans to respond to a subpoena for documents relevant to the former national security adviser’s interactions with Russia, committee chairman Richard Burr said, reversing his earlier comment that Flynn would not cooperate.

“General Flynn’s attorneys have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena,” Burr said in a statement. “Consistent with the Committee’s position since the beginning of or investigation, I welcome their willingness to cooperate.”

Burr’s statement walks back a comment hours earlier he made to reporters that Flynn would not cooperate with the intelligence committee’s subpoena request.

“Gen. Flynn’s lawyers said he would not honor the subpoena, and that’s not a surprise to the committee, but we’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is,” Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said at the time.

The committee, which is conducting an investigation of Russian interference in the election separate from the Justice Department, issued the subpoena last Wednesday.

“We’re continuing on with a lot of interviews and through those interviews it leads us to additional document requests and additional individuals we’d like to talk to,” Burr said.

The committee, Burr said, has completed over 30 interviews with officials involved with the campaign, and the number of individuals continues to grow as the investigation continues.

This story has been updated to reflect Burr’s clarification.