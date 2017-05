HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident along the 17000 block of Route 1 south, near the Hanover-Caroline line Thursday morning, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not yet released information about the person who was killed.

The crash was reported at about 7:48 a.m.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story.