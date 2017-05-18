Oooey Gooey Cheesy Potato Pancakes

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Big Herm Baskerville served up his cheesy Mozzarella Potato Pancakes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. The easy to assemble treat can be enjoyed plain, or with a tasty cocktail or sriracha dipping sauce. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S CHEESY POTATO PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 cups mashed potatoes cold

• 2 cups (8 oz) shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 large egg

• ¼ cup flour (or up to ½ cup flour for creamier potatoes)

• 3 Tbsp green onions, chopped

• ½ cup plain bread crumbs

• 1 cup Olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

• In a large mixing bowl, combine 4 cups mashed potatoes, 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 large egg, ¼ cup flour and 2 Tbsp green onions.

• Mash the mixture together until well mixed

(If too loose to hold a patty shape, add flour a Tablespoon at a time)

• Scoop tablespoonful of mixture between your hands and form into a round patty

• Roll both sides of the patty in bread crumbs and aside. Continue until all are made.

• Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat with enough oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan. Add patties and sauté 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown.