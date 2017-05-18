Man in police custody after firing AK-47, threatening to shoot others: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A man is in police custody after he allegedly shot an AK-47 multiple times and threatened to shoot people at a Dinwiddie County home, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Dinwiddie deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 3600 block of Shoreview Drive.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the suspect shot an AK-47 into the ground and into the air at least four times and threatened to shoot anyone who came near him in the head.

The caller told dispatchers that the suspect was an 22-year-old male.

Right before deputies arrived to the scene, a family member was able wrestle the weapon away from the suspect. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without shots being fired.

No one was injured during the incident.

Charges against the man are pending, according to sources.

