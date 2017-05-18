Ex-restaurant worker accused of stealing customers’ credit card info

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A former employee at the Kickback Jack’s restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County is facing at least 17 charges after police said she stole credit card information from customers.

Police allege 21-year-old Jaquade Carty stole customers’ credit card information while working at the restaurant at some point between March 8 and March 22.

Carty, who appeared via video conference in court Thursday morning, was released on bond.

Her mother told WTVR CBS 6 she does not believe her daughter committed the crime and said that she is a good person.

A spokesperson from the group that owns the restaurant said they took action immediately.

"We immediately contacted the police department, terminated the employee, and worked closely with the police to provide them the information needed to effectively prosecute the employee,” a spokesperson from Battleground Restaurants, Inc. said.

Daniel Moseley, who has eaten at the restaurant several times, was not impacted by the crime. However, he said that his credit card information has been stolen in the past, so he prefers to pay in cash.

"I've seen way too many accounts of people writing down information, take a picture of it, save it and go online and order," Moseley explained.

To avoid becoming a victim, Chesterfield police advise folks to review their online and paper bank statements for unauthorized charges. Also, police said it is best to ask your bank to send statements electronically instead of by mail.