RICHMOND, Va.–

Innsbrook After Hours Concert Season opener Saturday, May 20.

Country music singer Kip Moore kicks off the 2017 Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series season at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, Saturday. The season also features other concerts: Slightly Stoopid – June 15; Gary Clark Jr. – July 6; K95 CountryFest featuring Granger Smith, Michael Ray and Brett Young – July 7; Dustin Lynch – July 8; Brett Eldredge – July 9; Brothers Osborne – August 2; The Temptations & The Four Tops – August 23. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen. For a complete list of performers visit www.innsbrookafterhours.com or call 804-423-1779.

General Tickets: Early Bird (1st Week On-Sale): $5-15.

2ND Tier (After 1st Wk of On-Sale): $15-$20.

3rd Tier (Within 7 Days of SHOW DAY): $20-$30.

At The Gate Tix: $25-$35.

Gold Circle: $40-$99. Gold Circle are the best seats at the venue. VIP Hospitality areas also available here!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Gates: 5pm (Unless Noted). SHOWTIME 6pm (Openers). Happy Hour: 5-6pm.