Henrico Police hope to attract more women to the force

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Police Department is hosting an orientation Thursday night for women interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Women in Law Enforcement Orientation is 6 p.m. - 8 p.m at the Henrico County Training Center at 7721 E. Parham Road.

Female police officers, animal protection officers, and 911 dispatchers will be at the event.

They will have a presentation that will outline the application process, qualifications, benefits, academy, field training, and other opportunities.

"We are looking to answer any question for interested persons who are looking to maybe embark on a new career in law enforcement," Henrico Police Officer Aliese Alter said. "We're always looking to diversify our police force... That includes women."

Police hope to make the process less intimidating by holding an informal question-and-answer session and giving people a chance to meet with police officials one-on-one.

"If it is something you're on the fence about, this event will help [you] maybe see that this could be a good career," Alter said.

The event will end with a female officer demonstrating the physical agility test.

The event is open to the public, not just applicants.

No RSVP is required--you can just show up if interested.