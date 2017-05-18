Bridge repairs close lane over North Anna River through mid-June
Police seek video in fatal Richmond shooting
Ashland teen killed in Route 1 crash
Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dies on tour
Former Fox News boss Roger Ailes dead at 77
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning

Facebook will stream one MLB game a week

Posted 7:55 pm, May 18, 2017, by

PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 18: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals at bat in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 18, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Facebook is getting in on the big leagues.

The social network will stream one Major League Baseball game every Friday for the rest of the season, beginning this week with the Colorado Rockies at the Cincinnati Reds.

The games will not be subject to local blackouts. MLB also has a deal with Twitter, but those games are blacked out in local markets. Twitter also recently announced a live, three-hour weekly MLB highlights show.

The Facebook deal with MLB is the latest between social media networks and pro sports leagues.

Sports is one of the few things people still watch live. But even sports ratings on TV have suffered lately. The leagues hope streaming games on social media will appeal to more people, especially younger viewers.

Twitter partnered with the NBA this season to stream an original live show, and it streamed Thursday night NFL games last year. The NFL dropped Twitter for this coming season and made a $50 million deal with Amazon.

Facebook also bid for the NFL. The NBA could still be up for grabs because Twitter only streams a live show, not games. And Facebook has landed other deals around the world, including live streaming 46 Mexican soccer games this season.