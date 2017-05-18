Video shows man rob Ashland gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police in Ashland are looking for the man who robbed a gas station along the 100 block of South Carter Road at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"The suspect entered the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes," Ashland Police Officer Chip Watts said. "The suspect did not display a weapon, but had his hand in such a way as to imply possession of a weapon."

No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a gray hooded jacket, black running pants, black tennis shoes, and a red bandanna around his face. He may also speak with a Spanish accent, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.