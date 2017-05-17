RICHMOND, Va. - Local Artist Elizabeth Few’s new Leizu Collection of bedding and home accessories was inspired by Chinese Empress Leizu and is featured in the latest edition of R Home Magazine. Elizabeth stopped by the CBS 6 Weather Garden and showed us how she creates her one-of-a-kind pieces. You can read more about Elizabeth and her work in the May/June edition of R Home Magazine on news stands now. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home and https://elizabethfewstudio.com/
Silk bedding inspired by Empress Leizu
-
Church Hill’s ‘Dear Neighbor’ focuses on the art of gift giving
-
Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens `Ginter Urban Gardener` program
-
Historic Garden Week in Richmond
-
New development brings best of urban living to a suburban setting
-
Build till your heart’s content at Build RVA
-
-
Reader’s Favorites Issue
-
1,000+ leads yet no sign of Tennessee teen allegedly taken by teacher
-
A *Strumming Good Performance by Lucas Hoge
-
Teacher accused of kidnapping his student, now wife wants a divorce
-
A novel recipe
-
-
Her brother’s fatal overdose inspired new opioid law
-
From Scratch: Chipotle-Lime Marinated Shrimp Tacos
-
Tennessee manhunt: Missing teen hinted at trouble, family says