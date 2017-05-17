Silk bedding inspired by Empress Leizu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Artist Elizabeth Few’s new Leizu Collection of bedding and home accessories was inspired by Chinese Empress Leizu and is featured in the latest edition of R Home Magazine. Elizabeth stopped by the CBS 6 Weather Garden and showed us how she creates her one-of-a-kind pieces. You can read more about Elizabeth and her work in the May/June edition of R Home Magazine on news stands now. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home and https://elizabethfewstudio.com/