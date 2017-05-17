Shaynefully Delicious Egg Olive and Potato Salad

RICHMOND, Va. – Great friend of the show Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef Shon-YAY, joined us in the kitchen with another Shaynefully Delicious creation, Egg and Olive Potato Salad. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/shaynefullydelicious/

1.5 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes, chopped in large pieces

1 T salt

3 T Olive Oil

1 T Sherry Vinegar

½ c pitted Kalamata Olives, chopped

½ c green olives, chopped

2 boiled eggs, chopped

1 c Grape Tomatoes, halved

½ c green onions, chopped, just the green ends.

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium pot heat potatoes, 1 T salt and enough water to cover over medium heat and boil for about 15 minutes. You will know the potatoes are cooked through when they are easily pierced with the tip of a knife. Drain the potatoes, but do no cool them and place is a large mixing bowl. I like to make this salad with hot potatoes so they soak up the other flavors more readily. Toss in the olives, eggs, and tomatoes and stir gently. Add the green onions oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and combine. You may sever this now or cover and chill to enjoy later.