New stores, restaurants, and movie theater announced for Regency Square

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With leases in play for a movie multiplex, an indoor trampoline park and a West Coast pizza chain’s first Richmond location, the future of a long-struggling West End mall is beginning to take shape.

Regency Square has a deal in the works to sign Regal Cinemas for a 10- to 12-screen movie theater in the aging, soon-to-be-rehabbed mall. And leases have been signed to add a Chipotle, Sprint, Starbucks and MOD Pizza, helping jumpstart heavy construction on the property this summer.

The Regal Cinemas complex is listed as “coming soon” in a flier circulated by Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, and the pending lease was confirmed Tuesday by Rob Hargett, a principal with Midlothian-based development firm Rebkee Co.

Rebkee and Thalhimer Realty Partners, the brokerage’s development arm, purchased much of the mall property for $13 million in February 2015, and have since unveiled a $35 million plan to revive the mall and add new construction on surrounding acreage.

Hargett also confirmed a pending lease with Jumpology, a national chain of indoor trampoline parks that has a location near Virginia Center Commons.

He said talks are ongoing with other national retailers, including Ross Dress For Less and TJ Maxx.

