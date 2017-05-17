

RICHMOND, Va. – Author Karen Gloyer is a Lyme Disease survivor who created her new children’s book “Nick the No Good, Icky Tick’ to help children and their families learn about the importance of tick prevention. Karen made her debut on our LIVE show and shared more about the disease with us, and challenged Greg McQuade to the ‘Lyme’ challenge. For more information you can visit http://www.karengloyerbooks.com