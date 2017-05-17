Missing New Kent County man has medical issues

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A New Kent County man with medical issues is missing, according to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Throckmorton was last seen in the Tunstall area of New Kent. Investigators say he is believed to be driving a blue Kia.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office did not specify when he was last seen or the medical issues he’s suffering from.

If you have seen Mr. Throckmorton please call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

