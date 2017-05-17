Medical services worker arrested for providing contraband to Richmond inmate

RICHMOND, Va. — A medical services worker has been arrested after police say she provided contraband to an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center on more than one occasion.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, May 12, deputies were informed that an inmate had been receiving contraband in the form of cigarettes from a civilian employee.

Myra Brooks, an employee of Naphcare, which provides medical services for jail residents at the Richmond City Justice Center, was taken into custody the same day.

“I expect every employee, be they sworn, civilian, or contracted civilian, to abide by the law and behave in a manner that is above reproach,” said Sheriff C. T. Woody in a press release. “Individuals who engage in conduct like this jeopardize the safety and security of everyone who works inside the Justice Center.”

After being arrested, Brooks admitted to supplying a jail resident, Derrick Wilson, with contraband on two separate occasions, according to the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said one of those was on May 5, when Brooks authorized a visit for Wilson to the infirmary and supplied him with cigarettes in the triage room.

“When evidence is brought to me where an employee has failed in that regard, I will take swift action to correct the situation. This conduct is unacceptable, and I will not tolerate it in this organization,” added Woody.

Brooks has been charged with unauthorized delivery of articles to the Jail. She was released on $2,000 unsecured bond and prohibited from returning to the facility.

She has also been fired from Naphcare, who released a statement that read:

“The employee involved in the May 12, 2017 contraband event at the Richmond City Justice Center was terminated on this same date for failing to comply with policies and procedures.”