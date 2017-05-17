Father of 2 killed in Richmond apartment shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Police confirmed the identity of the man killed during a shooting inside of Manchester apartment complex Tuesday.

Jaquan Brown Harris, 25, was shot to death in the hallway of the fourth floor of the Lofts at Commerce apartments at 700 Stockton Street just after 11 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6's Jon Burkett that Harris died in an apparent shootout.

Richmond Police officers were seen wearing tactical gear while they entered the apartment building -- the Lofts at Commerce.

"The officers arrived for the person down call and of course they took their precautions and took those precautions with some tactics that was appropriate for the situation," Richmond Police Spokesperson James Mercante said.

A second person involved in the shooting later arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to sources.

One neighbor told CBS 6 that she heard at least three gunshots.

Donna Stewart lives near Harris and described him as a loving father of two children.

"He seemed to be a really nice guy. I don't understand," Stewart remembered. "He would come over every once in a while and I made beef patties for him. He was a pretty decent kid and just got into a new relationship."

Stewart said she saw Harris outside in Manchester walking his dogs hours before the shooting.

"It's a community of young people trying to thrive and go on with their lives. I don't think this is a place where we end lives here," Stewart said.

Donna Stewart said she knew the victim in Tuesday night's apparent shootout in Manchester.

While on the scene, Burkett learned that several residents of the apartment building were forced outside while police continue to investigate the crime scene. K9 units were also on scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time in this homicide investigation.

