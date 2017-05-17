Richmond could hit record heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An overnight warm front lifted northward bringing the hottest air mass so far this year into the Mid-Atlantic.

Wednesday's high will reach into the 90s in many areas for the first time in 2017.

The record high temperature in Richmond for May 17 is 94 degrees, set in 1974.

High pressure will remain in place through the remainder of the work week, keeping our highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Highs over the weekend will stay in the 70s and low 80s with a very slim chance for rain each day.

The best chance for rain will be on Monday with a stronger cold front, followed by dry and warm weather next Tuesday.