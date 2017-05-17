RICHMOND, Va. – Rick Sharp, well known in Richmond for his leadership with Circuit City and Carmax, passed away from Alzheimers in 2014. Today, his inspiration continues with the Rick Sharp Classic. His Wife Sherry, Founder of the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in the event and how she is working to help wipe the disease of the map. The 2nd Annual Rick Sharp Classic to benefit Cure Alzheimer’s Fund takes place on June 12th and 13th at the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. For more information you can visit https://www.501auctions.com/ricksharpclassic/
Help fight Alzheimer’s at the Rick Sharp Classic
