MARTIN’s to close final Richmond-area stores this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — MARTIN’s grocery chain will close its remaining Richmond-area stores in July and August.
While Publix has purchased many of the former Richmond-area MARTIN’s locations, a buyer has not yet emerged for the stores closing in July and August.
The following stores will close on July 10:
6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield
5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond
11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg
The following stores will close on August 2:
253 North Washington Highway, Ashland
12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester
200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian
7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond
5700 Brook Road, Richmond
“Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect,” Tom Lenkevich, president, GIANT/MARTIN’S, said. “We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best in class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package.”
