MARTIN’s to close final Richmond-area stores this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — MARTIN’s grocery chain will close its remaining Richmond-area stores in July and August.

While Publix has purchased many of the former Richmond-area MARTIN’s locations, a buyer has not yet emerged for the stores closing in July and August.

The following stores will close on July 10:

6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield

5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond

11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

The following stores will close on August 2:

253 North Washington Highway, Ashland

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

5700 Brook Road, Richmond

“Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect,” Tom Lenkevich, president, GIANT/MARTIN’S, said. “We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best in class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package.”

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip or photo here.