New CycleBar offers high-energy workout in rock concert-like atmosphere

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – CBS 6 is highlighting local businesses for our RVA Small Business Report features each Wednesday on CBS 6 This Morning.

Our latest is a new indoor cycling spot, CycleBar GreenGate, which offers a high-energy workout in a rock concert-like atmosphere.

The first Central Virginia location opened last week at the new GreenGate urban district between Short Pump Town Center and Route 288.

The owners said they offer unique themes for some of classes.

"You wanna keep your eye open for Wind Down Wednesday," Donna Suro, co-owner of CycleBar GreenGate, said "We have Friday Happy Hour, Sunday Brunch and other themed rides like Mashup Monday where we take some artists and mash them up for a really cool ride.”

To celebrate the opening, CycleBar is offering free classes through this Sunday. You can register for those online.

