MARTIN’s reveals final closing dates
Dad wants answers after daughter killed graduation day
Richmond could hit record heat
Man found dead in apartment hallway
ENTER NOW: Win $600 on CBS 6 This Morning

Crafting with Adeina

Posted 12:39 pm, May 17, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re stressing about planning the perfect graduation party, no worries! Crafting Expert Adeina Anderson was back in the studio to share her tips for creating several DIY projects to make your grad’s celebration one to remember. For more holiday crafting inspiration you can visit http://www.craftingwithadeina.com