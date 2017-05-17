Crafting with Adeina

RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re stressing about planning the perfect graduation party, no worries! Crafting Expert Adeina Anderson was back in the studio to share her tips for creating several DIY projects to make your grad’s celebration one to remember. For more holiday crafting inspiration you can visit http://www.craftingwithadeina.com
